Moose surprises snowboarder on Colorado ski course

A moose scared snowboarders at the Breckenridge ski resort in Colorado. The snowboarders thought the moose in question was chasing them down the course.
Government & Politics

The checks and balances of executive orders

Executive orders are as old as George Washington. Every president except William Henry Harrison has issued them, and some—like President Donald Trump's recent executive order on immigration—are controversial. They directly affect how the government operates but it isn’t always clear how they work.

National

The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

The Smithsonian National Zoo said its final farewell to its panda cub Bao Bao on Tuesday. The zoo packed up the American-born panda, who is being sent to China, where the 3-year-old cub will eventually join a breeding program. She left the zoo in a special crate and will be traveling on a 16-hour, nonstop flight with a keeper and veterinarian.

