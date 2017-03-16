Texas dad sent to prison for prostituting teenage daughter at truck stops

1:15 Custodian recites more than 800 digits in the sequence of pi Pause

1:16 Little Yorkie named Lucy picks toy that's larger than herself

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

30:32 Officer Down

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

6:16 Chow Town Live: How Beer Kitchen makes its fries

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes