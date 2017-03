Custodian recites more than 800 digits in the sequence of pi

Pi Day got its due at Denair Middle School on March 14, 2016 with a lunchtime assembly including custodian Charlie Asbill reciting more than 800 digits in the sequence of pi, the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. Pi Day is celebrated with an unofficial holiday every March 14 (the first digits in pi are 3.14).