They’re elderly and need care. The assisted living home gave them 36 hours to get out

2:32 Cerner's new Innovations complex is open in Kansas City Pause

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility

1:16 Little Yorkie named Lucy picks toy that's larger than herself

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

0:19 Baby news comes via 'Salvy' splash

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

3:36 Snow, cold don't stop the fun at the Snake Saturday Parade

3:19 Salvador Perez and Drew Butera form a solid 1-2 punch at catcher for Royals