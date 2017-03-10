Congress may pass a bill that would let employers force you to take a genetic test — or pay

1:16 Little Yorkie named Lucy picks toy that's larger than herself Pause

1:34 North Carolina provides a tool to curb prescription drug overdoses, but most doctors don't use it.

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

2:41 Iowa State fans jam Kelly’s to kick off the Big 12 tourney

1:55 Bryan Sheppard walks free after 22 years in prison for six KC firefighter deaths

0:51 Sporting KC's Dom Dwyer: Winning a championship is 'our only goal here'

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

2:39 Bruce Weber would be 'disappointed' if strength of Big 12 doesn't get K-State in NCAA Tourney