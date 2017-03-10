Officers tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

1:16 Little Yorkie named Lucy picks toy that's larger than herself Pause

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

4:30 He has a new face, one that had belonged to another man

1:34 North Carolina provides a tool to curb prescription drug overdoses, but most doctors don't use it.

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

2:00 Hundreds cram into church to honor victims of Olathe shooting

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

2:41 Iowa State fans jam Kelly’s to kick off the Big 12 tourney

1:55 Bryan Sheppard walks free after 22 years in prison for six KC firefighter deaths