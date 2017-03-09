Choose your own binge-watch: Netflix is working on interactive television, reports say

1:16 Little Yorkie named Lucy picks toy that's larger than herself Pause

1:56 USC trustee on owning Adolf Hitler painting and displaying it in SC museum

0:47 Ghostlike octopod discovered deep underwater in Hawaii

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

2:41 Iowa State fans jam Kelly’s to kick off the Big 12 tourney

1:55 Bryan Sheppard walks free after 22 years in prison for six KC firefighter deaths

25:00 Analysis: Big 12 tournament quarterfinals

1:09 Devonté Graham says Jayhawks need 'to put our foot on teams' throats'

1:29 Sam Brownback responds to reports about Trump job