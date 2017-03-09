‘Giraffe mom’ gives birth, beating April the real giraffe

The “giraffe mom” had a boy.
Erin Dietrich of South Carolina went live on Facebook Sunday night wearing a giraffe mask and showing off her pregnant belly to poke fun at famously pregnant April the giraffe.
Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y., began live streaming April on Feb. 22 so people could wait and watch for the imminent birth. Millions tuned in.
In her own live stream, Dietrich paced her bedroom, danced and otherwise kept viewers rapt for about eight minutes. The video quickly went viral, scooping up more than 30 million views.
Dietrich posted another live stream when she got to the hospital. Once again wearing the giraffe mask, she passed the time lying in bed by snapping her fingers and blowing kisses to her viewers.
On Wednesday night Dietrich gave birth to a healthy 8-pound, 2-ounce baby boy.
She posed, wearing the giraffe mask, for a mommy-baby portrait with her new son, Porter Lane.
April’s calf is expected to weigh about 150 pounds — whenever it arrives.
