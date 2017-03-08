Agencies reporting 911 outage for AT&T customers in at least 13 states

Various law enforcement and government agencies across the country are reporting that AT&T customers are unable to call 911 from their cellphones.
A spokesman for Dallas-based AT&T said Wednesday evening the company is aware of service issues affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers.
The spokesman could not immediately provide more details on how many states have been affected by the outage or when the problem would be fixed. On Twitter, the company issued a statement saying it was “aware” of the issues and apologizing to all those affected.
Aware of issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers. Working to resolve ASAP. We apologize to those affected.— AT&T (@ATT) March 9, 2017
Agencies in West Virginia, Arkansas, Texas, Iowa, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Maryland, Tennessee and Washington, D.C, have all sent out tweets saying they’ve been affected by the outage and are providing different numbers to call. A map circulating on social media purporting to show all the areas affected by the outage includes swaths of the Midwest, Northern California, Texas and the East Coast.
AT&T Outage map from https://t.co/hybBvaYjBi pic.twitter.com/IpSJiP0ySf— Scanner Traffic--DFW (@ScannerRadioDFW) March 9, 2017
URGENT: @ATT customers may experience trouble connecting with E-911. Lexington residents with AT&T should call 859-258-3600 in an emergency.— Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) March 9, 2017
Due to issues with AT&T and 911 service, please call 704-943-6200 if you need emergency medical or fire assistance in Mecklenburg county— North Meck Rescue (@northmeckrescue) March 9, 2017
One police department in Frisco, Texas, however, sent a follow-up tweet Wednesday night saying the issue had been resolved in its area. The Denver police department posted a similar tweet soon after.
The @ATT cellular 911 outage has been resolved. All 911 calls should work properly now. Thank you.— Frisco Police (@FriscoPD) March 9, 2017
