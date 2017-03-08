For the third time in a year, Snapchat is under fire for an offensive filter

First it was blackface. Then it was racist caricatures. Now it’s a decision to portray one of history’s greatest female scientists with makeup and false eyelashes that has landed Snapchat in hot water on social media.
In honor of International Women’s Day, the social media giant, fresh off its record-breaking IPO, offered three commemorative filters on Wednesday, allowing users to overlay depictions of three famous women over their own faces: Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, American civil rights icon Rosa Parks and French scientist Marie Curie.
After drawing criticism last April for a Bob Marley filter that many said essentially put users in blackface, Snapchat did not change users’ skin tones for the filters of Parks, who was African-American, and Kahlo, who was Latina. Still, some on social media argued that the company had gone too far in the other direction, whitewashing the women, per Yahoo.
Snapchat created Frida Kahlo, Marie Curie and Rosa Parks filters for #IWD— Julia Carpenter (@juliaccarpenter) March 8, 2017
Also look it's me in the bunny filter bc I'm adorable as a bunny pic.twitter.com/7ay5fS4vz1
But the largest criticism of the filters was reserved for Curie’s depiction, which many said thinned users’ faces, lengthened their eyelashes and added eye makeup. Critics blasted the filter for depicting female scientists in a stereotypical way and argued that the social media giant could have come up with a different way to honor Curie, who won the Nobel Prize in both physics and chemistry.
Shoutout to @Snapchat for adding eyelashes to the Marie Curie filter. Forgot that's what she was famous for. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/4gN2QjzR5B— Katy St Clair (@Selfies_AndCats) March 8, 2017
So why exactly does @Snapchat's Marie Curie filter have full eye makeup...?— Caitlin❄☕ (@CaitlinDawn95) March 8, 2017
I appreciate the effort @Snapchat but why add the makeup to the Marie Curie filter? #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/CQ1MZ9S3ZJ— Eileen (@MarrowNator) March 8, 2017
@Snapchat could have easily put scientific googles on Marie Curie's head instead of the makeup if they were that concerned about the face.— Meg Landis (@Rorquals) March 9, 2017
Others were quick to point out the look also did not even match photos of Curie, applying the filter to her face to show the difference.
Someone should tell @Snapchat that Marie Curie didn't have a smoky eye. But she did win a nobel prize twice. pic.twitter.com/8j6t9oTKzy— hallie berry (@halliefayexo) March 8, 2017
Snapchat fumbles Marie Curie tribut... https://t.co/XDmIgWOvZe #contentmarketing #SocialMediaPromotion #webdesign pic.twitter.com/dm7ebXH1pd— Emeric Lefort (@Emeric_Lefort) March 9, 2017
In August, Snapchat was also criticized for an “anime” filter that many thought relied on racist Asian caricatures, per Mic.
As of Wednesday night, Snapchat has not issued a statement regarding complaints about its Marie Curie feature, which remains available on its app.
Comments