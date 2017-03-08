Mets’ Tebow strikes out twice, grounds into double play and gets picked off in debut

Former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow, whose NFL career stalled, is giving professional baseball a shot.
Tebow signed with the New York Mets last fall and struggled in the Arizona Fall League, a league populated mostly with young prospects. In 33 games, Tebow batted .173. He had 19 hits in 110 at-bats with 12 walks and 33 strikeouts.
On Wednesday, Tebow made his spring training debut against the Boston Red Sox and reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello. His first at-bat went as expected. Tebow, in the lineup as the designated hitter, struck out on four pitches.
And somewhere men are laughing, and somewhere children shout,— Steph Haberman (@StephLauren) March 8, 2017
But there is no joy in Mudville—mighty Tebow has struck out. pic.twitter.com/IwtDfWt8vx
Happening Now: Rick Porcello vs. Tim Tebow. The last time a Cy Young winner faced a Heisman Trophy winner? 1989. Frank Viola vs. Bo Jackson— Matt Lisle (@CoachLisle) March 8, 2017
In his second at-bat, Tebow, batting left-handed, grounded into a bases-loaded double play, scoring a run. Tebow was not credited with an RBI on the play.
"Tim Tebow got a standing ovation for hitting into a double play." Things you hear during #Springtraining...— Eric Boynton (@ericboynton) March 8, 2017
Tim Tebow produces the loudest cheers I've ever heard for someone that hit into a double play.— Michael Mayer (@themainemets) March 8, 2017
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Tebow reached first base on a hit by pitch. He was then doubled off first base on a line drive to the second baseman.
In the eighth inning, Tebow struck out looking for the second time, this time on three pitches from Brandon Workman. Tebow will end the day 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a hit by pitch.
Tebow stands no chance of making the Mets’ roster. He could spend the season in the minor leagues.
“I don't think he's going to make our team," Mets manager Terry Collins said, laughing, to MLB.com before Wednesday’s game. “But I think it's great for the organization, it's great for the fans. He's a pretty famous guy and it will be fun to get him out there.”
Tebow won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 and was a part of two national championship teams at Florida. He was drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos and led them to a playoff victory after the 2011 season. Tebow was traded to the New York Jets after that season. He spent one season in New York and was unable to win a job during fall camp with New England in 2013 or Philadelphia in 2015.
Tebow last played baseball in 2005, as a high school junior, for Nease High in Ponte Vedre, Fla. Tebow batted .494 and was named all-state. His high school coach told The Sporting News that he thought Tebow could have played in the major leagues.
Tim Tebow surprises reporter with unexpected answer about his life's purpose pic.twitter.com/Ky3AsBBYrm— Baseball Highlights (@BsbHighlights) March 1, 2017
