Surgeons were told to stop prescribing so many painkillers. The change was dramatic.

1:46 'It sounded like an elephant going through the window': Oak Grove houses hit by tornadoes Pause

1:16 Little Yorkie named Lucy picks toy that's larger than herself

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

1:36 Preparing for the Big 12 Tournament

1:18 Family of KC murder victim seek help from community in identifying killer

2:57 Oak Grove residents dig out after tornadoes destroy hundreds of homes and businesses

2:12 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

1:30 Get to know the Big 12 men's basketball tournament field

4:17 Crown Chasers episode three: Royals' stars made tough transition from top-rated prospects to major league success