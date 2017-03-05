Alabama city re-enacts march that sparked ‘Bloody Sunday’

John Rankin, left, marches across the Edmund Pettus Bridge over the Alabama River in Selma, Ala., during the annual re-enactment of a key event in the civil rights movement in Selma, Sunday, March 5, 2017. On March 7, 1965, African-Americans seeking voting rights launched a march across the bridge en route to Montgomery but were attacked by police. That violent episode became known as "Bloody Sunday."
The Montgomery Advertiser via AP
Albert Cesare
An Alabama State Trooper checks the Edmund Pettus Bridge for explosives before the annual re-enactment of a key event in the civil rights movement in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5, 2017. Sunday marked the 52nd anniversary of the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge over the Alabama River in Selma. On March 7, 1965, African-Americans seeking voting rights launched a march across the bridge en route to Montgomery but were attacked by police. That violent episode became known as "Bloody Sunday."
The Montgomery Advertiser via AP
Albert Cesare
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill speaks during a service at Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5, 2017. Sunday marked the 52nd anniversary of the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge over the Alabama River in Selma. On March 7, 1965, African-Americans seeking voting rights launched a march across the bridge en route to Montgomery but were attacked by police. That violent episode became known as "Bloody Sunday."
The Montgomery Advertiser via AP
Albert Cesare
Congresswoman Terri Sewell speaks during a service at Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5, 2017. Sunday marked the 52nd anniversary of the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge over the Alabama River in Selma. On March 7, 1965, African-Americans seeking voting rights launched a march across the bridge en route to Montgomery but were attacked by police. That violent episode became known as "Bloody Sunday."
The Montgomery Advertiser via AP
Albert Cesare
Congresswoman Terri Sewell speaks during a service at Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5, 2017. Sunday marked the 52nd anniversary of the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge over the Alabama River in Selma. On March 7, 1965, African-Americans seeking voting rights launched a march across the bridge en route to Montgomery but were attacked by police. That violent episode became known as "Bloody Sunday."
The Montgomery Advertiser via AP
Albert Cesare
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, left, embraces the Rev. Stephon Ferguson after reciting a Martin Luther King Jr. speech during a service at Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5, 2017. Sunday marked the 52nd anniversary of the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge over the Alabama River in Selma. On March 7, 1965, African-Americans seeking voting rights launched a march across the bridge en route to Montgomery but were attacked by police. That violent episode became known as "Bloody Sunday."
The Montgomery Advertiser via AP
Albert Cesare
The Rev. Jesse Jackson looks on during a service at Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5, 2017. Sunday marked the 52nd anniversary of the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge over the Alabama River in Selma. On March 7, 1965, African-Americans seeking voting rights launched a march across the bridge en route to Montgomery but were attacked by police. That violent episode became known as "Bloody Sunday."
The Montgomery Advertiser via AP
Albert Cesare
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, right, stands with the Rev. William Barber, North Carolina NAACP president, during a service at Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5, 2017. Sunday marked the 52nd anniversary of the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge over the Alabama River in Selma. On March 7, 1965, African-Americans seeking voting rights launched a march across the bridge en route to Montgomery but were attacked by police. That violent episode became known as "Bloody Sunday."
The Montgomery Advertiser via AP
Albert Cesare
People walk over the Edmund Pettus Bridge towards Selma, Ala., during the annual re-enactment of a key event in the civil rights movement Sunday, March 5, 2017. Sunday marked the 52nd anniversary of the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge over the Alabama River in Selma. On March 7, 1965, African-Americans seeking voting rights launched a march across the bridge en route to Montgomery but were attacked by police. That violent episode became known as "Bloody Sunday."
The Montgomery Advertiser via AP
Albert Cesare
Congresswoman Terri Sewell claps during a service at Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5, 2017. Sunday marked the 52nd anniversary of the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge over the Alabama River in Selma. On March 7, 1965, African-Americans seeking voting rights launched a march across the bridge en route to Montgomery but were attacked by police. That violent episode became known as "Bloody Sunday."
The Montgomery Advertiser via AP
Albert Cesare
People walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge during the annual re-enactment of a key event in the civil rights movement in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5, 2017. Sunday marked the 52nd anniversary of the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge over the Alabama River in Selma. On March 7, 1965, African-Americans seeking voting rights launched a march across the bridge en route to Montgomery but were attacked by police. That violent episode became known as "Bloody Sunday."
The Montgomery Advertiser via AP
Albert Cesare
A girl holds a sign during the annual re-enactment of a key event in the civil rights movement in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5, 2017. Sunday marked the 52nd anniversary of the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge over the Alabama River in Selma. On March 7, 1965, African-Americans seeking voting rights launched a march across the bridge en route to Montgomery but were attacked by police. That violent episode became known as "Bloody Sunday."
The Montgomery Advertiser via AP
Albert Cesare
People run from two men dressed in fake police attire during the annual re-enactment of a key event in the civil rights movement in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5, 2017. Sunday marked the 52nd anniversary of the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge over the Alabama River in Selma. On March 7, 1965, African-Americans seeking voting rights launched a march across the bridge en route to Montgomery but were attacked by police. That violent episode became known as "Bloody Sunday."
The Montgomery Advertiser via AP
Albert Cesare
From left, Queen Jackson, John Rankin and others march during the annual re-enactment of a key event in the civil rights movement in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5, 2017. Sunday marked the 52nd anniversary of the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge over the Alabama River in Selma. On March 7, 1965, African-Americans seeking voting rights launched a march across the bridge en route to Montgomery but were attacked by police. That violent episode became known as "Bloody Sunday."
The Montgomery Advertiser via AP
Albert Cesare
The Rev. Jesse Jackson prepares to speak on the Edmund Pettus Bridge during the annual re-enactment of a key event in the civil rights movement in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5, 2017. Sunday marked the 52nd anniversary of the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge over the Alabama River in Selma. On March 7, 1965, African-Americans seeking voting rights launched a march across the bridge en route to Montgomery but were attacked by police. That violent episode became known as "Bloody Sunday."
The Montgomery Advertiser via AP
Albert Cesare
The Rev. Jesse Jackson walks with others during the annual re-enactment of a key event in the civil rights movement in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5, 2017. Sunday marked the 52nd anniversary of the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge over the Alabama River in Selma. On March 7, 1965, African-Americans seeking voting rights launched a march across the bridge en route to Montgomery but were attacked by police. That violent episode became known as "Bloody Sunday."
The Montgomery Advertiser via AP
Albert Cesare
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, left, walks with Tuskegee Mayor Johnny Ford during the annual re-enactment of a key event in the civil rights movement in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5, 2017. Sunday marked the 52nd anniversary of the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge over the Alabama River in Selma. On March 7, 1965, African-Americans seeking voting rights launched a march across the bridge en route to Montgomery but were attacked by police. That violent episode became known as "Bloody Sunday."
The Montgomery Advertiser via AP
Albert Cesare
