This ‘smart’ condom gives you the intel on, well, you know (But do you want to know?)

Ha. You thought your Fitbit was so smart.
The new i.Con “smart condom” gives wearable technology a whole new meaning — it can tell you how well you perform in bed.
“Welcome to the future of wearable technology in the bedroom,” manufacturer British Condoms says in its come-on.
The world’s so-called first “smart condom” isn’t actually a condom. It’s a high-tech ring that fits around the condom of your choice — size is said to be adjustable — that uses nanochips and sensors to analyze your sexual, uh, workouts.
The company says it can also detect chlamydia and syphilis.
“It’s basically a Fitbit for your man bits that tracks thrust speed and velocity. But don’t be too hard on yourself,” snarks CNET.
The reusable i.Con will sell for about $75. It won’t be released until sometime this year, but the company is taking “early bird” registrations on its website.
Like other wearable technology it comes with a micro-USB charging port. It’s said to provide six to eight hours of something the manufacturer calls “live” usage.
An app will keep track of your stats — average thrust velocity, how fast they are, calories burned, girth.
“All data will be kept anonymous, but users will have the option to share their recent data with friends, or, indeed the world,” British Condoms says.
That way you can answer your call of duty and see how you rank against others.
The company doesn’t mention that your sexual partner could probably give you the same intel for free.
