Brawny man is out, Brawny woman is in for paper towel brand’s March campaign

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain Pause

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

6:41 Taking on Trump's travel ban

2:08 Dangerous intersection concerns neighborhood residents

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

0:57 Royals' Lorenzo Cain, Ned Yost and Sluggerrr sign autographs

1:53 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him