Man arrested for threats against Jewish centers was journalist fired for fabrication

The man charged with making bomb threats against Jewish Community Centers, schools and a Jewish history museum was fired from The Intercept last year for fabricating quotes and creating fake email accounts to impersonate people, including his editor.
Juan Thompson is charged with cyberstalking a former girlfriend and making at least eight threats against Jewish community centers, some in her name. His Twitter feed includes rants against the woman, identified as Victim 1 in court documents.
The @SecretService visited me looked at my tweets, questioned my politics b/c some awful white woman I date reported me. I won't be silenced— Juan M. Thompson (@JuanMThompson) February 27, 2017
More than 100 Jewish community centers and schools have been threatened since the beginning of the year. Thompson is only linked to eight of them.
According to court documents, Thompson sent an email to a Jewish school in Farmington Hill, Michigan on Feb. 1. The email said “Juan Thompson ... put two bombs in your school last night. He is eager for Jewish newtown,” an apparent reference to the school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut in which 20 young students, teachers and administrators were killed by a gunman.
Thompson posted Twitter messages seeming to condemn the threats against Jewish community centers, weeks after the FBI allege he had sent threats. His Twitter feed includes several posts, links to news stories and commentary on the threats to the JCCs.
The FBI references his Twitter account in the court documents. The same Twitter account is linked from his former staff page on The Intercept.
Another week, another round of threats against Jewish ppl. In the middle of the day, you know who's at a JCC? Kids. KIDS.— Juan M. Thompson (@JuanMThompson) February 27, 2017
Gawker did an extensive article about Thompson’s journalism past, tracing his embellished employment history at several journalism outlets.
Among the stories that The Intercept retracted was one that quoted “Scott Roof,” allegedly a cousin of Dylann Roof, who has been convicted of killing nine black parishioners at a church in Charleston, S.C. In the story, “Scott Roof” is quoted as saying Dylan Roof “went over the edge when a girl he liked starting (sic) dating a black guy two years ago.”
The Intercept, in an editor’s note at the top of the story, says “After speaking with two members of Dylann Roof’s family, it can no longer stand by the premise of this story. Both individuals said that they do not know of a cousin named Scott Roof. The problems with this story reflect a pattern of misatrributed quotes that The Intercept uncovered in stories written by Juan Thompson, a former staff reporter. We apologize to our readers.”
The Intercept also includes four corrected stories written by Thompson.
