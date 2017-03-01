Is Garfield a boy? An internet flame war erupted over that very question.

4:20 What you should know from President Trump’s first speech to Congress Pause

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

3:51 Olathe shooting victim speaks

1:17 Purinton makes first court appearance

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address

1:28 Sam Brownback says he's willing to talk about tax policy

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI

1:57 Ginsburg on Roe v. Wade and economics: 'There will never be a time when women of means lack choice'

2:18 Mercy Seat Tattoo benefit gives ink for social cause