Video captures three snakes showing off their synchronized mating skills

Synchronized slithering. The next big Olympic sport?
The Sheldon Lake Park & Environmental Learning Center in Houston recently captured three snakes slithering along the ground, side-by-side, doing their springtime mating dance.
“There are lots of snakes out today,” the center folks wrote with the video posted to the center’s Facebook page on Monday, where it’s been viewed more than 32,000 times.
“Check out this great video of three broad-banded water snakes practicing their synchronized ssssssslithering!”
Joked one woman on Facebook: “As a mom of multiples I am pretty sure they’re triplets and at least one of them is saying ‘I’m not touching you! I’m not touching you!”
Texas Parks and Wildlife officials posted the video to their Facebook page, too, explaining that the video actually shows two male snakes trying to mate with a female.
Temperate springtime temperatures get the juices flowing for snakes. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife website, male snakes find females using their sense of smell.
Their courting ritual sounds a lot like Saturday night fever — “pushing, rubbing and weaving movements initiated by the male,” the website says.
“He will rub his chin against the female’s neck thereby stimulating her to receptivity. In some cases there may be a nuptial interlude where the snakes coil around each other.”
Quipped the San Antonio Express-News: “This is no Texas two-step.”
