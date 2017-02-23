Documents: After shooting, Roof went toward 2nd black church

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe Pause

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

5:27 Fighting terrorism and Islamophobia at the grassroots level

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

3:10 Muslim feminist challenges stereotypes with literature

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash

2:34 Crown Chasers: Can the Royals reign again? Episode one of a six-part series

9:15 Analysis: Kansas 87, TCU 68