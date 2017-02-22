US shutting down Dakota Access oil pipeline protest camp

3:05 Tillerson: the 'utmost mission' is defeating ISIS Pause

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash

0:56 Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep

1:41 Mitch McConnell greeted by boos, chants as he arrives at luncheon

1:04 Protesters gather before McConnell speaks in Lawrenceburg

1:02 Argument breaks out after McConnell speaks in Lawrenceburg

1:39 Trump says he'll allow people in who 'want to love our country'

1:42 Do you love your heart? Start exercising!

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline