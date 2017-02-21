National

Beauty queen set her roommate’s bed on fire, police say

A Miss Kentucky USA runner-up has been accused of setting her roommate’s bed on fire over the weekend.

Police in Louisville, Kentucky, arrested 22-year-old Christen Marie McAllister after she admitted to starting the fire, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.

McAllister, who is from Louisville, competed in the Miss Kentucky USA pageant in January. She finished as fourth runner-up.

Police say she got into some type of argument with her roommate on Saturday at an off-campus apartment complex close to the University of Louisville’s Belknap campus.

According to her Twitter account, which has been set to private, McAllister is a student at the university.

WAVE in Louisville reported that firefighters were called to the scene around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators with the Louisville Metro Arson Bureau told WAVE McAllister got into an argument with a roommate and then set the roommate’s bed on fire. No injuries were reported.

Arson investigators said McAllister’s confession was recorded by a Louisville Metro Police Department body camera.

She was charged with one count of first-degree arson. Her arraingnment is set for Tuesday.

On a GoFundMe page created in September, McAllister raised $2,500 to help her compete in the pageant this year.

“Last year, I was lucky enough to be selected for Top 15; however, this year I am looking for a win!” she wrote.

