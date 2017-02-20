College kid trashes his room during winter break, so mom sends him a ‘care package’

Connor Cox left a mess in his room when he went home for winter break.
Unfortunately for him, his mom cleaned it up — and sent him the trash.
Cox, a freshman at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Penn., was baffled when he opened what he thought was one of his mom’s usual care packages.
“I was thrilled, because it’s like Christmas when you get mail from family when you’re in college,” he told BuzzFeed News.
But it wasn’t Christmas. More like trash day.
“I got two boxes and I opened one and it had food in it and I realized there wasn’t food in the other one,” the 18-year-old told ABC News. “It was a bunch of trash, tissues ... soda cans.”
Thought my mom was sending me a care package... but instead she sent me a box of trash i was supposed to take out. pic.twitter.com/UetdT5UoVP— Connor Cox (@thedeal_5) January 30, 2017
He called his mom, Terri, back home in Leonardtown, Md.
“Did you send me the wrong package?” he asked his mom.
“No, that’s the trash you were supposed to take out,” she told him.
He thought his mom’s prank was so funny he posted it on Twitter.
“I have raised and taught Connor better than this, and his actions deserve consequences — even if they are humorous,” his mom told BuzzFeed News.
Cox’s sister, Mackenzie, got in on the action too, further outing her messy brother with her own tweet.
@thedeal_5 Actually it was the trash you left on your floor. she was v proud of herself hahaha— Mackenzie Cox (@cox_mackenzie) January 31, 2017
Connor confessed to Buzzfeed that actually “most of the trash was hidden in my clothes drawers.”
He told ABC that he and his mom had a good laugh about the whole thing.
“She has a good sense of humor,” he said. “She’s always really caring and she knows what to say at the exact time she should say it. She’s a good mom.”
Maybe he should be grateful that his mom didn’t employ this tactic.
@thedeal_5 I dumped garbage on my son's bed for "forgetting" to take it out. He remembered every day after that. Garbage at top of list.— Dixie Anderson (@dixie70056) February 18, 2017
