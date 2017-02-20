Sinkhole swallows two cars with passengers inside

Polar bears Nikita, a male, and Anana, a female, are engaged in a season of courtship at North Carolina Zoo. The bears are being kept together during breeding season as zoo officials are hopeful that the pair will produce a cub.
An orange alligator was spotted in Hanahan, S.C. Josh Zalabak at the South Carolina Aquarium says his orange color is not natural, and it might be caused by a variety of factors. In the meanwhile, neighbors have dubbed him the "Trump-A-Gator."
At a White House press conference Tuesday, press secretary Sean Spicer was asked to explain what President Trump meant when he said people who "want to love our country" would be allowed into the U.S. Trump had referred to the phrase multiple times recently in speeches. This video includes footage from The White House.
Jimmy Spagnolo, 6, broke into an exuberant happy dance as he rang a bell at the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on Feb. 2nd. The bell-ringing marked the end of his latest round of chemotherapy to shrink a tumor in his brain.
Early Monday morning, more than 100 people reported seeing a fireball across in the Chicago area and the Midwest, according to the American Meteor Society. The Lisle Police Department in Illinois shared video of the meteor as viewed from one of its police car dash cams.