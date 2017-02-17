What happens when one teacher proposes to another at school? Screams. Lots of screams

Science teacher Jason Seifert just had to put the rumors to an end. So he stood in front of his fifth-graders at Harry Russell Elementary School in West Carrollton, Ohio, on Valentine’s Day.
Beside him stood his girlfriend and fellow teacher, Ally Barker, 28.
“There is a rumor going around that Miss Barker and I are dating,” Seifert, 39, told the class in a serious tone.
“So, it’s about time we addressed that ... because I had a couple of kids come up to me at recess today and (were) talking about it.
“The answer is yes, we are dating.”
The room erupted with sonic-boom shrieks, screams, laughter, clapping — all caught by another teacher on a video that has since gone viral, with millions of views.
Seifert tried to hush the kids.
“Quiet. Quiet. Quiet. Quiet. Quiet.”
When the room finally quieted, he continued: “And, we are a little bit more than dating.”
More screaming.
“And, quiet please, we are a little bit more than dating, because I am completely in love with her.”
Barker’s face glowed red.
“Quiet please. quiet please. QUIET PLEASE!” Seifert tried to yell above the roar.
From somewhere in the room, an adult voice rang out: “This is his moment, let him have it.”
“I was wondering if Ms. Barker would like to become Mrs. Seifert,” he said, turning to Barker, dropping to one knee and pulling out a ring.
Her face grew crimson.
The students roared again.
“I knew they would freak out, they’d be a little bit hyper and they were just overwhelmed with excitement,” Seifert told ABC News.
“Some (said) they were snooping on Facebook and saw that we were in a relationship. There would be a brave kid that would make some comments like, ‘I heard you and Miss Barker were dating.’ I’d say, ‘Really? You heard that? I hadn’t really heard that yet!’ ”
The teachers met at the school, where Seifert has taught for 17 years.
After he checked with the school principal to make sure an in-class proposal would be appropriate, Seifert planned the surprise.
It worked. Barker told ABC she was shocked but happy to share the big moment with students.
“Teaching is a really hard job, and it’s really overwhelming, but we love our kids,” she said. “We see them more than we see our own kids, and to keep them involved in that, it was really special.”
The couple is planning a fall wedding.
