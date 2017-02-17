No one knew about his Purple Heart, until flooding forced him out and a thief took it

3:24 Go figure immigration laws: Most people haven't a clue Pause

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

3:41 Watch California National Guard chopper crew rescue man, 81, from Plumas County flood waters

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports

3:54 Singing telegram helps create a love match in an Alabama Wal-Mart

3:56 Melinda and Bill Gates among 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom