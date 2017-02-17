‘It still works!’ Paraplegic man and fiancée announce pregnancy with cheeky humor

Love came naturally to Amanda Diesen and Todd Krieg. But kids?
“We definitely didn’t think it would be able to happen naturally,” Diesen tells People.
They met in 2015 after Krieg, a professional motorcross racer, suffered a spinal injury in a crash that left him without feeling from the chest down.
She was his “cute therapist” at a paralysis recovery center in California, she explains on a Brides magazine website where they hope to win a free dream wedding.
“I found him so handsome but was so afraid to be unprofessional and hit on a client,” she wrote. “Thankfully Todd got the drunken courage on Halloween night 2015 to confess his attraction for me.
“When he was done with therapy in summer 2016, he moved back to Ohio. I decided I couldn’t do long distance and knew I wanted to be with him, so I picked up and moved cross country.”
And then lo! She got pregnant.
“We definitely weren’t trying to have a baby — we wanted to get engaged, get married, and then start trying in a few years,” Diesen told Today Parents.
“We found out at the beginning of December and were extremely shocked and overwhelmed. We took a test together and just about freaked out.
“It was au natural, no IVF. Doctors had said it was possible, but the chances were very slim — that it probably wouldn’t happen without help like IVF or other devices.”
The couple, who live in Elyria, Ohio, wanted a special way to share their rather miraculous news with family and friends.
So Diesen, 25, searched around that bottomless pit of ideas — Pinterest — “but there aren’t a lot of ideas for those in a wheelchair,” she told People.
“I stumbled across one where a dad was holding a sign that said ‘I did that,’ so it gave me the idea to write, ‘It still works.’ ”
The cheeky commentary fit their goofy personalities, she said.
In a photo shoot on Jan. 22 they posed in front of a brick wall marked with the words, “It still works!” He stuck his tongue out and made a goofy face. She feigned embarrassment while holding her sonogram.
They posted the photo online for friends. One of those friends reportedly posted their story and announcement on Reddit, where it quickly attracted more than 2 million views.
“Of course there are moments of sadness and we can’t joke about it all the time — he truly is in pain constantly — but I’m thankful to do life together and to be able to bring him up,” Diesen, a social worker for people with developmental disabilities, told Today.
“Todd brings so much joy to my life and everyone around us, and I can’t wait to watch him be an amazing father.”
P.S. He proposed the day of the photo shoot.
P.P.S. It’s a boy.
Comments