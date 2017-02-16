Trump calls Russian meddling ‘fake news,’ but Mattis says ‘little doubt’ it happened

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD Pause

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports

0:47 Immigration Rally: 'Enough is enough.'

2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

0:38 'The limbo queen' Shemika Charles limbos under a truck

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County