‘I want you to be brave’: An immigrant mother warns her kids she might be taken away

0:38 'The limbo queen' Shemika Charles limbos under a truck Pause

3:51 Energy 101: Harnessing the power of water to turn it into electricity

1:32 Press Secretary says press should focus more on leaks than Flynn's resignation

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

3:41 Watch California National Guard chopper crew rescue man, 81, from Plumas County flood waters

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall