Obamacare repeal would gut opioid treatment gains, study finds

3:54 Singing telegram helps create a love match in an Alabama Wal-Mart Pause

3:56 Melinda and Bill Gates among 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

1:31 What's going on at the Oroville Dam?

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

2:01 Trump: U.S. and Canada share same values, love of freedom

1:22 How to make Valentine's Day roses last longer than ever

1:25 91 and still in love: A story for the ages