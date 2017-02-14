This singing Valentine makes a woman swoon in Wal-Mart, and millions watch the video

So you walk into your local Wal-Mart to pick up a few things, and a woman greets you at the door and begins serenading you with “Stand By Me.”
She keeps singing — beautifully — as she leads you through the store by the hand. Along the way people wearing one-word signs hand you heart-shaped balloons.
You have no idea what’s going on. The look on your face says as much.
That happened to a woman in Alabama over the weekend.
The woman who grabbed her hand was Ashley Williams, who delivers singing telegrams. On Saturday she delivered a singing Valentine to a woman in a Wal-Mart in Decatur, Ala.
She posted video of that delivery to her Facebook page, where it’s been viewed more than 5 million times since the weekend.
“They have been friends for 2 years and he being a GENTLE GIANT asked her WILL SHE BE HIS GIRLFRIEND,” she wrote.
Williams has been singing in church since she was 3, according to her website. She “knew at an early age that she wanted to change (people’s) lives through her songs. She loves making people smile through the sound of her voice,” her bio says.
Wal-Mart isn’t her first retail performance — she’s sung outside Little Caesar’s, Big Lots and gas stations, too. She’s posted other videos of her singing telegrams on Facebook.
The woman she serenaded as they walked through Wal-Mart seemed shocked, but happy, to see her male friend at the other end of the store.
This guy wins Valentine’s Day, declared viral video website The FW.
“The woman gave the man a big ol’ wet one on the lips, so we’re guessing she’s totally cool with dating him,” the website noted.
“If she wasn’t, man, this video could’ve had a much more awkward ending and may have gone viral for totally different reasons.
“But, hey, you’ve gotta put yourself out there in matters of love and the heart and it paid off for this guy.”
