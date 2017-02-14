Energy 101: Harnessing the power of water to turn it into electricity

Learn how hydropower captures the kinetic energy of flowing water and turns it into electricity for our homes and businesses.
U.S. Department of Energy

Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway

Approximately 188,000 people were evacuated due to the threat of the emergency spillway of the Oroville Dam, the United States' tallest dam, failing and unleashing flood waters. Here's drone footage from the California Department of Water Resources taken on Feb. 11, 2017 at 4 p.m.

