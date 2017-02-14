Energy 101: Harnessing the power of water to turn it into electricity

Approximately 188,000 people were evacuated due to the threat of the emergency spillway of the Oroville Dam, the United States' tallest dam, failing and unleashing flood waters. Here's drone footage from the California Department of Water Resources taken on Feb. 11, 2017 at 4 p.m.
At a White House press conference Tuesday, press secretary Sean Spicer was asked to explain what President Trump meant when he said people who "want to love our country" would be allowed into the U.S. Trump had referred to the phrase multiple times recently in speeches. This video includes footage from The White House.
Early Monday morning, more than 100 people reported seeing a fireball across in the Chicago area and the Midwest, according to the American Meteor Society. The Lisle Police Department in Illinois shared video of the meteor as viewed from one of its police car dash cams.