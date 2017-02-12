7-time Grammy winner Al Jarreau dies after being treated for exhaustion

2:57 Prosecutor, defense attorney make opening statements in Van Note murder trial Pause

1:31 What to do if you are missing your W-2

0:53 32nd NC Pride Parade and Festival

2:16 How to pay your federal income taxes

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia

2:16 Miami Santería faiths join forces

1:45 How to get more time to file your tax return

4:41 Local high school students react to President Trump's immigration order

1:36 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI