When a United pilot ranted about Trump, Clinton and divorce, her passengers fled

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia Pause

0:20 Watch tractor trailer crush police cruiser

2:57 Prosecutor, defense attorney make opening statements in Van Note murder trial

1:36 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI

4:00 KCI proposals explained in four minutes

4:41 Local high school students react to President Trump's immigration order

1:03 Police fatally shoot man who was firing rifle on porch of south KC home

15:54 Analysis: Kansas 80, Texas Tech 79

6:16 Kim Anderson at news conference after win: 'Bet you guys are surprised'