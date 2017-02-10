When the police warn you about high winds, you should really, really pay attention

3:30 Community prepares for Somali family's arrival after executive order barred them last week Pause

1:56 Here's a closer look at Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

2:57 President Obama honors Denver Broncos, calling them champs on and off the field

1:30 Super Bowl LI: Players to watch