Sick kids needed stuffed friends, so these kids donated their piggy banks to help

3:30 Community prepares for Somali family's arrival after executive order barred them last week Pause

1:24 New Orleans tornado tears through warehouse

0:38 Visit KC unveils 'That's how we do Kansas City' at annual meeting

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

2:16 White House: ready to move forward with major pipelines