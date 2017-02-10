It's a cane! It's a sword! It's a no-no on a plane, TSA points out

0:38 Visit KC unveils 'That's how we do Kansas City' at annual meeting Pause

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

2:58 Terror plot by militia group in Kansas thwarted

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia