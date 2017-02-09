Trio of Under Armour-sponsored athletes bash CEO Kevin Plank for his praise of Trump

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban Pause

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

0:49 White House: Fired acting attorney general was "defiant"

0:57 PETA protests Hallmark's use of chimpanzees in greeting cards

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription