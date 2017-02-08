Hiding money from your partner? You’re not alone. 12 million Americans do it, poll says.

1:39 Five Circus Sarasota members fall from high wire during practice Pause

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful'

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

0:39 Dashcam captures meteor lighting up the sky in Midwest

0:57 PETA protests Hallmark's use of chimpanzees in greeting cards

3:30 Community prepares for Somali family's arrival after executive order barred them last week

0:30 Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal

4:22 Royals pitcher Jason Hammel puts on the Royals jersey