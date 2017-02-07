‘Cash me ousside’ teen of many memes punches passenger and gets kicked off of plane

Danielle Bregoli, the teen whose “cash me ousside” remark on “Dr. Phil” launched a million memes, punched an airline passenger Monday night.
Danielle, 13, and her mother, Barbara Ann, were putting luggage in the overhead compartment on a Spirit Airlines flight out of Los Angeles when they got into it with a female passenger, TMZ reported.
Danielle says the other woman put her hands on her mother’s throat, and that’s why she had to “cold-cock” the passenger, according to TMZ.
The woman then made a citizen’s arrest, and police removed all three from the plane.
Of course, it was all caught on video.
And then Danielle responded on social media, of course.
“She was saying she was going to fight me. My mom was like put your hands on my kid. My mom took her by her throat, pushed her back and then the lady pushed my mom back,” Danielle said on an Instagram video posted early Tuesday. “She got her ass whooped by a f–ing 13-year-old ...”
She described the passenger as a “drunk crackhead,” according to the New York Post.
“So that’s what happens ho. Play with it if you want to,” she said.
Danielle became an internet phenomenon when she appeared on “Dr. Phil” in September 2016 on an episode titled “I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime.”
She told the audience to “cash me ousside, howbow dat.”
And the rest is history.
