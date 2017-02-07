Melania Trump reaches settlement in libel lawsuit against Maryland blogger

0:41 Young chemo patient's happy dance at hospital warms hearts Pause

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban

0:39 Dashcam captures meteor lighting up the sky in Midwest

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

2:38 KC protesters join nationwide rallies against Trump's immigration order

3:09 Woman who lost 150 pounds shows off new cookbook

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

1:49 Senate confirms Betsy DeVos as secretary of education