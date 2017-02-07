In an age of fake news, parents of massacred schoolchildren are victimized again

0:39 Dashcam captures meteor lighting up the sky in Midwest Pause

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

0:45 Do pigs fly? Well, they walk across neighborhoods in Gulfport

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

0:47 John Berryhill on bacon

2:02 Jobs of NASCAR: Meet Spanky, the chef who cooks 150 pounds of bacon per weekend to feed his team

2:08 Celebrity chef Guy Fieri at Dell’Osso Family Farm

2:29 Women's March draws large crowd in Fresno