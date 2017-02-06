She kidnapped her ex’s new girlfriend and tortured her at a motel, cops say

2:42 Children's Mercy freezes Jhayliegh Rosales' ovarian tissue for the future Pause

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

4:05 Massive black hole devours passing star

2:19 Video: How scientists detected gravity waves and proved Einstein correct

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

3:09 Woman who lost 150 pounds shows off new cookbook

0:46 Livestock in the back of a Jeep? 'Seriously?'