Watch Roger Goodell hand the Lombardi trophy to Robert Kraft while getting booed

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration Pause

0:47 KCK women returns to her house and finds it in flames

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

1:31 What to do if you are missing your W-2