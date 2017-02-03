Judge blocks Trump’s ban on travelers from 7 Muslim nations

1:20 KU head coach Bill Self reads statement about Lagerald Vick after Baylor game Pause

2:57 Do your part to stop the spread of flu

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

0:31 Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

0:46 Livestock in the back of a Jeep? 'Seriously?'

1:31 What to do if you are missing your W-2

1:45 How to get more time to file your tax return

3:29 Policing the fashion picks from Trump's inauguration day

2:03 Barack and Michelle Obama talk about what's next