A sick toddler needed a liver – so her new nanny donated part of hers

0:53 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl Pause

2:57 Do your part to stop the spread of flu

1:20 KU head coach Bill Self reads statement about Lagerald Vick after Baylor game

1:31 What to do if you are missing your W-2

2:16 How to pay your federal income taxes

1:45 How to get more time to file your tax return

0:46 Livestock in the back of a Jeep? 'Seriously?'

0:50 Fort Worth police apprehend slithery suspect

3:29 Policing the fashion picks from Trump's inauguration day