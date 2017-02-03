Udderly unbelievable — Woman starts filming when she notices it’s a cow in the Jeep

At first she thought it was a dog, a really big dog, in the back of the Jeep she was following.
But when Kimm McDowell drove closer she saw it wasn’t a dog stuffed back there.
She was moo-ved to film it.
“I’m not sure if you can see this, but there is a damn cow in the back of this Jeep that I’m carefully following … seriously?” she says in a video.
“Just a little baby cow, in the back of this Jeep. Oh my dear Lord.”
She posted that 42-second video to her Facebook page on Tuesday, and it’s racked up more than 600,000 views and more than 7,000 shares since.
She kind of worried that people would think she was mocking the Jeep driver or the way things get done in rural America — neither of which is true, she wants people to know.
“I just thought it was funny,” she told Michigan Live.
McDowell lives in Wayland, Mich. — population of about 4,000 people — and that’s where she was running errands when she saw the Jeep.
“I thought it was a giant Great Dane. It was so big and it was colored like a Great Dane. I thought, ‘Wow, that’s a really big dog,’ ” she told Michigan Live.
She thinks the calf was headed toward the local livestock sale.
Or maybe the vet, people speculated on her Facebook page, where comments range from “How is that any different from having dogs in the back?” to “if Jeep would have advertised you can fit a whole damn cow in the back seat, I might have bought me a Wrangler.”
As some people not-so-kindly-pointed out, McDowell didn’t witness anything that unusual. Stories abound online about people’s “alternative” methods of hauling livestock. Goats have ridden in the back of Excursions and Kias, sheep in minivans.
Oh, the smells.
One commenter shouted out to a friend: “Remember when you saw a cow riding passenger on a moped?!!”
A cow on a moped?
We want video.
