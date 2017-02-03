Women show President Trump how they #DressLikeAWoman

A story suggesting that the country’s new president likes the women who work for him “to dress like women” has struck a nerve on social media.
On Thursday a story from Axios, a new media venture by former Politico executives, detailed how optics mean a lot to President Donald Trump.
In the story, sources close to Trump say he “noted the movie-like awesomeness of Marine One taking off on Inauguration Day, moved a lamp that might mess up photos of himself with British Prime Minister Theresa May, and scolded his press secretary for not wearing a stark suit that pops on TV.”
Trump judges both men and women on their appearances, sources in the story said.
“If you’re going to be a public person for him, whether it’s a lawyer or representing him in meetings, then you need to have a certain look,” one source said.
“That look — at least for any male — you have to be sharply dressed. Preferably, I would say, solid colors. … You should have a good physical demeanor, good stature, hair well groomed.”
And women?
One source who worked on Trump’s campaign said he likes women who work for him “to dress like women.”
And it was that “dress like women” part of the story that spawned a backlash and hashtag: #DressLikeAWoman.”
My face when someone tells me #DressLikeAWoman. pic.twitter.com/DrZxJvjfOa— Angela Tringali (@DrAngelaT) February 3, 2017
#DressLikeAWoman my work is running a zerowaste cafe once week.Wait do I really have to justify dressing in trainers & sweatshirts. Bye 2017 pic.twitter.com/qjYN1PZue4— Laura Cristea (@lauracristea25) February 3, 2017
People posted pictures of tennis superstar Serena Williams, of actress Katharine Hepburn, legendary for her love of pants, and “Game Of Thrones” warrior Brienne of Tarth in all of her armored glory.
Women shared photos of themselves. Women working in medicine tagged in.
Yes, I'm doing an autopsy wearing pearls. #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/l3QBlCeJ2m— Judy Melinek M.D. (@drjudymelinek) February 3, 2017
I like to #dresslikeawoman when using lasers to figure out why normal cells turn into cancer cells. pic.twitter.com/cckznJt3Mh— Dr Vicky Forster (@vickyyyf) February 3, 2017
#DressLikeAWoman next, you'll tell me to give my stethoscope back to the doctor. @POTUS @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/eGoIarcFgn— MOMommyRN (@asthehosptuRNs) February 3, 2017
Women in uniforms showed up.
#DressLikeAWoman my mom WWII pic.twitter.com/WHwJWBKhul— Teri McNally (@TeriBMcNally) February 3, 2017
Me & my son; he's dressed like a man & I am dressed like a woman. In case you couldn't tell. #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/nVM2Emssj2— Tara Wildes (@TaraWildes) February 3, 2017
When you work in fire, here’s how you #dresslikeawoman pic.twitter.com/bBm0FFUosd— Crystal Kolden (@pyrogeog) February 3, 2017
#DressLikeAWoman Meet first two female Army Rangers & West Point Grads, CPT Kristen Griest (left) & 1st LT Shaye Haver (right) @potus pic.twitter.com/fQczY6mutU— Andre Zollars (@prairiewindspr) February 3, 2017
Photos showed female politicians dressed for success.
The Mayor of Bega Valley - wearing clothes because she likes to #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/5KJqwliwb7— The Irony Lady (@Joannalogue) February 3, 2017
Bring your baby. Teach her to vote. Teach her to govern. Dress like Licia Ronzulli in European Parliment. #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/t3jNEPVaC2— smoze (@sarahmozal) February 3, 2017
People posted photos of female athletes.
POTUS: This is how I #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/FFcHILp54G— Leilani Münter (@LeilaniMunter) February 3, 2017
#DressLikeAWoman @beckysauerbrunn pic.twitter.com/QotSI7TYa6— T2Va (@T2Va) February 2, 2017
#DressLikeAWoman Like this maybe? pic.twitter.com/fEbUeK6r7q— Hilary Howe (@hypatia58) February 3, 2017
Women of faith wanted to be heard, too.
Get me. I totally nailed it. #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/axIys2INvW— Kate Harrison (@tweet_too_woo) February 3, 2017
Female students showed how they “dress like a woman.”
just hangin with the gals at Cambridge, getting PhDs, dressed like ... people getting PhDs #DressLikeAWoman @AureliePetiot @RuthWatkinson pic.twitter.com/hpGpHNmCBE— Alison Edwards (@rogue_linguist) February 3, 2017
And, there was this woman.
#dresslikeawoman patti smith pic.twitter.com/G8iSbec8sP— Lori Pickert (@campcreek) February 3, 2017
Comments