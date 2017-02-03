National

Women show President Trump how they #DressLikeAWoman

A story suggesting that the country’s new president likes the women who work for him “to dress like women” has struck a nerve on social media.

On Thursday a story from Axios, a new media venture by former Politico executives, detailed how optics mean a lot to President Donald Trump.

In the story, sources close to Trump say he “noted the movie-like awesomeness of Marine One taking off on Inauguration Day, moved a lamp that might mess up photos of himself with British Prime Minister Theresa May, and scolded his press secretary for not wearing a stark suit that pops on TV.”

Trump judges both men and women on their appearances, sources in the story said.

“If you’re going to be a public person for him, whether it’s a lawyer or representing him in meetings, then you need to have a certain look,” one source said.

“That look — at least for any male — you have to be sharply dressed. Preferably, I would say, solid colors. … You should have a good physical demeanor, good stature, hair well groomed.”

And women?

One source who worked on Trump’s campaign said he likes women who work for him “to dress like women.”

And it was that “dress like women” part of the story that spawned a backlash and hashtag: #DressLikeAWoman.”

People posted pictures of tennis superstar Serena Williams, of actress Katharine Hepburn, legendary for her love of pants, and “Game Of Thrones” warrior Brienne of Tarth in all of her armored glory.

Women shared photos of themselves. Women working in medicine tagged in.

Women in uniforms showed up.

Photos showed female politicians dressed for success.

People posted photos of female athletes.

Women of faith wanted to be heard, too.

Female students showed how they “dress like a woman.”

And, there was this woman.

