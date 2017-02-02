Missing the Obamas? A new clothing line is here with all your Barack-inspired apparel

1:20 KU head coach Bill Self reads statement about Lagerald Vick after Baylor game Pause

0:31 Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

1:00 President encourages Senate Republicans to 'go nuclear' on SCOTUS nomination

0:59 Iowa Target employees join Chase Carlson in dancing at work

0:49 Chase Carlson makes working at Target look like tons of fun

1:32 Manatee-Sarasota medicial community pushes for more adolescents to get vaccinated against HPV

2:56 Wild love: Celebrating proposals and weddings at national parks

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban