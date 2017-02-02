Veterans still angry at Trump’s treatment of Iraqis who served U.S. war effort

0:31 Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans Pause

1:01 KU fans react to scrutiny surrounding team

3:15 Laverne Cox wants government to count how many gay and transgender people live in U.S.

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

0:50 Fort Worth police apprehend slithery suspect

2:44 U.S. Armed Forces will accept new transgender soldiers within one year

0:49 Chase Carlson makes working at Target look like tons of fun

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk