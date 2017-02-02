His friend laughed when he said he would win 5 Oscars. So he stabbed him in the chest.

Most people in the film industry would do just about anything to win an Academy Award, the most prestigious honor in Hollywood.
But some go further than others.
Andre Salaman Bautista, an award-winning producer and actor, was convicted Thursday of attempted murder after stabbing a friend and tenant in the chest after the man scoffed at Bautista’s bold proclamation that he would one day win five Academy Awards.
The incident involving Bautista, also known as Andre Bauth, and victim Clayton Haymes, took place in September 2015 in Studio City, California, according to The Wrap.
Bautista was credited as a producer on “The Bay,” a web-only soap opera that won a Daytime Emmy in April 2015. According to his IMDB page, he also appeared on the critically acclaimed television series “The Bridge.”
Bautista served as landlord for Haymes and several other men, who gathered a 2015 dinner when he claimed that he would win five Oscars, per CBS Los Angeles.
“He went and grabbed his Emmy,” Haymes said. “We all kind of laughed a little bit, and that’s when he got upset. He looked at me and said, ‘Why are you laughing? You’ll be homeless tomorrow if I want you to.’”
Bautista then chased Haymes into a room with a kitchen knife, which he swung at him several times before stabbing him in the chest and hitting his lung.
While Haymes eventually made a full recovery, Bautista fled to Mexico before surrendering himself at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City, per Variety. He was later charged with attempted murder and pleaded not guilty, per the Los Angeles Times. However, he was found guilty Thursday and faces up to 13 years in prison, according to The Wrap.
Ironically, multiple media reports indicate that the Colombia-born Bautista had previously written and starred in an independent film called “El Landlord,” in which an immigrant moves to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career and becomes a landlord before killing several of his tenants, one of whom was played by Haymes.
As for his claim that he would win five Academy Awards, Bautista would have been in rarefied air had he succeeded, matching famed director Francis Ford Coppola and acclaimed composer John Williams and winning more than filmmakers such as Woody Allen (four Oscars) and Steven Spielberg (three).
Bautista will be sentenced March 22.
Comments